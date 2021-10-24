-
After personal information for thousands of educators in Missouri was shown to be vulnerable due to a website flaw, a Washington University professor sees this as an opportunity for the state to reevaluate its cybersecurity practices.
University of Missouri-St. Louis professor Shaji Khan helped the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report data breach on state system.
The ransomware group known as Hive has stolen confidential patient information from Sikeston-based Missouri Delta Medical Center, including Social Security numbers and medical information.
The FBI says it has received hundreds of complaints about cyberscams based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “When there’s a lot of fear and anxiety...
Over a month ago, the city of Cape Girardeau suffered a cyberattack. The city was forced to bring in experts to tackle the aftermath of the attack and get…
Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced at a press conference with Governor Mike Parson on Aug. 31, a room in Dempster Hall will be transformed into a…
Online shopping is an excellent way to avoid crowded stores and get holiday shopping done without leaving the home. However shoppers should be careful…
Hackers have become very sophisticated over the past few years. Not only the recent attack on Target was tremendous, but it was also rather unusual…
Southeast Missouri State University’s Cyber Defense Club is going to attend a collegiate competition for cyber defense.The Cyber Defense Club is an…