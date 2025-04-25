Going Public: As REAL ID Deadline Approaches on May 7, MO DOR Director Trish Vincent Explains Importance

As the federal REAL ID enforcement date quickly approaches, some people may not know why they need it. Even more individuals may not know what documents are needed or where someone can obtain the official form of identification.

The REAL ID Act was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the federal government set new standards for the issuance of identification to achieve enhanced security.

Since then, legislation has volleyed for nearly twenty years, as lawmakers and officials worked out the details. The most recent delay was because state motor vehicle departments needed more time to work through the backlog of applications created by the pandemic, according to a report in December 2022.

Now, a firm deadline has arrived for all states, along with the Transportation Security Administration and other federal agencies, and that date is May 7, 2025.

During our interview with Trish Vincent, the Missouri Department of Revenue Director, explained the history of the identification and who needs it.

Vincent urged the need to plan ahead for spring and summer travel. After applying for the REAL ID, people can expect to receive the ID card in the mail within 10 to 15 days.

The transaction and processing fees for a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a nondriver ID card, new or renewal, are the same as for a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID.

Here are some facts to keep in mind.

A Missouri-issued REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID card will have a star, as shown below, in the upper right-hand corner. A driver's license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will have “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” in the upper right-hand corner.

Missouri Department of Revenue / https://dor.mo.gov/ Example of MO REAL ID. The US-wide deadline is now Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

How long does it take to get a REAL ID?

After presenting the required documents, it typically takes 7 to 10 days for a REAL ID to arrive in the mail. The temporary paper ID received from the license office at the time of initiation will not be accepted for boarding domestic flights. If traveling, plan accordingly.

Who will need a REAL ID?

Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID is not mandatory. However, individuals will soon be required to present a REAL ID-compliant document for official purposes, including, but not limited to, entering nuclear power plants, accessing federal facilities, and boarding federally regulated domestic flights.

If you plan on flying in the future but do not want to apply for a REAL ID, you can present another Transportation Security Administration-approved acceptable form of ID, such as your U.S. passport.

A noncompliant driver's license or ID card will continue to be an acceptable verification for age identity, driving privileges, voting, and registering to vote, and other purposes not limited by the REAL ID Act.

What documents do I need to obtain a REAL ID?

To apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID card, Missourians will need to submit valid, original documents verifying their identity, lawful status, Social Security number, proof of residency, and official name change if needed. For a full list of acceptable documents, click here. Anyone wishing to apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID card must notify the person assisting them at the start of their transaction.



Where can I apply for a REAL ID?

Residents can apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or non-driver identification card at one of Missouri’s many contract license office locations. The transaction and processing fees for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, new or renewal, are the same as for a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID. Detailed fee information can be found at dor.mo.gov/driver-license/resources/license.html#fees. Duplicate transaction fee waiver provisions may apply for an otherwise eligible first-time REAL ID-compliant card applicant, currently holding a valid document with more than six months remaining until expiration.

Below is a helpful chart that explains where and when certain forms of ID are needed.

Missouri Department of Revenue / dor.mo.gov This chart, provided by the Missouri Department of Revenue, helps explain which types of ID are needed in which situations.

Missourians can learn more about REAL ID at dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id/. Information is also available on the TSA website at tsa.gov/real-id and on the DHS website at dhs.gov/real-id.