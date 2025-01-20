Going Public: Ahead of 2025 Cape City Council Meeting, Advisory Member Lays Out the Progress and Challenges of the Gun Violence Task Force

Since the Cape Girardeau Gun Violence Task Force was established in late July 2024, Leslie Washington has served as an advisory board member.

Through the last six months, she and other members have heard perspectives from Cape Girardeau Police Department staff; Missouri's 32nd Circuit Court Presiding Judge Ben Lewis; Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker; Juvenile Officer Kevin Gruenwald, Cape Girardeau Public Schools; discussed Chronic Nuisance laws, Rentals, Court proceedings; and from non-profits, and have discussed issues and solutions with officials.

Before a presentation to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Tues. Jan. 21, 2025, Washington gives her perspective on some of the progress the group has made, and the challenges that lie ahead for addressing and reducing gun violence in the City of Cape Girardeau.