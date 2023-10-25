© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Going Public

Going Public: Domestic Violence Support and Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil at SEMO

By John Moore
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Leslie Washington visited the KRCU Public Radio studios to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the various resources available, and the upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil on the SEMO Campus.
KRCU Public Radio
Leslie Washington visited the KRCU Public Radio studios to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the various resources available, and the upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil on the SEMO Campus.

During our interview, Leslie Washington recapped the recent 'VintageNOW' Fashion Show fundraising event held Sat. Oct. 21, 2023, and talked about the various services offered at the local Safe House of Southeast Missouri for those experiencing domestic abuse and violence.

She also discussed the upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil at Southeast Missouri State University, which will be held outside of Kent Library Wed. Oct. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Iota Chi, RedHawks Rising Against Sexual Assault, and the Office of Equity Initiatives.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil Event Post
https://semo.presence.io/event/domestic-violence-awareness-month-candlelight-vigil
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil Event Post

Participants will light candles in support of survivors of domestic violence, and aims to 'show the strength of the community, change the narrative, and end domestic violence'.

The support hotline for those experiencing domestic abuse or violence may call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. If an emergency, always call 911.

Going Public
Stay Connected
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
Latest Episodes