Going Public

Going Public: SEMO-NASV and 'A Day in the Park with Green Bear'

By John Moore
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
A Day in the Park with Green Bear flyer
2023 marks the second 'Day in the Park' event for Project Green Bear in Southeast Missouri.

KRCU Public Radio recently spoke with Mia Ponder and Teddy Stone, both Prevention Specialists with the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, or SEMO-NASV.

They talked about various events throughout National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, both coinciding in April.

They also talked about the second annual 'A Day in the Park with Green Bear'—part of
The Green Bear Project, where educators will welcome family and friends for a day full of family fun at Cape County Park North.

According to their website, The Green Bear Project was founded in 2001 with a mission to educate the community about child abuse. Over the past 20 years, Green Bear has educated thousands of adults and kids about the dangers, warning signs and prevention of child abuse through our various programs. They offer classes in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, and Stoddard counties.

John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
