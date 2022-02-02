Going Public: SEMO Athletic Director Discusses Renovation of Houck Stadium

Houck Field is one of the most identifiable landmarks in Southeast Missouri. For nearly a century, SEMO fans have filled the stadium to cheer on the Football and Soccer teams as well as attend special events and more. The stadium has served SEMO for 91 years. But now, the institution is looking to the future with a heightened sense of urgency to rebuild its beloved landmark.

KRCU's Dan Woods spoke with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke to learn more about the plans to renovate Houck Stadium on the television program, SE Connect.

To learn more about the project, click here.