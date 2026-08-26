Exposition: Andrew Staff of The Swamp Tigers, Previews 'Tunes at Twilight' Show Fri. Aug. 28th

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we talk with Andrew Staff of The Swamp Tigers.

Their trio is the musical guest for this week's 'Tunes at Twilight', Friday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Ivers Square Gazebo in Cape Girardeau.

Old Town Cape / Facebook 'The Swamp Tigers' play at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' on Ivers Square Gazebo, Fri. Aug. 28th, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau.

Andrew talked about what he and The Swamp Tigers have been up to over the past 20 years. At one time, he says the group was playing nearly 100 shows per year.

The Swamp Tigers started as a more rockabilly band in Carbondale, Illinois, but they've broadened their reach into an American roots-based sound, comparing their style to the New Rhythm and Blues Quartet.

"Everything gets thrown into the hopper: bluegrass and rock and soul and surf and jazz", says Andrew.

In the past, they've collaborated with John Paul Keith from Memphis and The Ladybirds from Louisville, Rum Drum Ramblers from St. Louis, and Solid Rock'it Boosters from Paducah.

The Swamp Tigers have played in Cape Girardeau before at various venues, including a previous 'Tunes at Twilight' in 2023.

They now play at some regular festivals in Southern Illinois, such as the Off the Rails Concert Series, the Little Grassy Get Down, and other local venues.

Their latest album, To Sing a Life, is available on multiple platforms.

