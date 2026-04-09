Exposition: Celebrate "Jamdani Mela" at SEMO's 'Bangladeshi Night'

The SEMO Bangladeshi Student Organization will host a night of cultural food, dress, and music at the annual 'Bangladeshi Night', themed this year as "Jamdani Mela". 'Bangladeshi Night' will be April 25th, 2026, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the UC Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we spoke with Siam Mahmud Bhuiyan, president of the Bangladeshi Student Association, about the student group's mission and this year’s event.

Bhuiyan described the association’s core aims: supporting Bangladeshi students’ transition to campus life, easing homesickness through cultural connection, and sharing Bangladesh’s heritage with the wider SEMO community. While the group participates in recurring campus events like Carpe Diem, 'Bangladeshi Night' is its flagship celebration.

This year’s theme, “Jamdani Mela”, centers the event on Jamdani, which is a hand‑woven fabric with deep historical roots in Bangladesh. Bhuiyan explained that Jamdani weaving goes back generations and that the association plans to decorate the entire University Center ballroom with Jamdani saris and traditional fabrics, creating an immersive environment that highlights the textile’s artistry.

Performances will include Bengali-language music and dance alongside some English pieces, and traditional Bangladeshi foods will be served. Faculty and students from across campus are invited to attend to learn about Bangladesh’s cultural heritage.

Bhuiyan emphasized the significance of this year’s return. After a year without 'Bangladeshi Night', officers and volunteers have worked intensively by coordinating logistics, securing funding, and even sourcing authentic Jamdani saris from Bangladesh to ensure a meaningful revival.

The event promises to be both a homecoming for Bangladeshi students and an educational celebration for the broader campus.