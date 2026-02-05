© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Jay Webb Previews Upcoming 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert' and 'Underground Jazz' Show

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:46 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jay Webb plays at the 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert', February 13th at 7:30 pm at Bedell Performance Hall, and at Scout Hall for the 'Underground Jazz' Series show on February 14th at 7:30 pm.
Scout Hall
/
www.thescouthall.com
Jay Webb plays at the 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert', February 13th at 7:30 pm at Bedell Performance Hall, and at Scout Hall for the 'Underground Jazz' Series show on February 14th at 7:30 pm.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with trumpeter Jay Webb, who is playing at two upcoming performances in Cape Girardeau, Feb. 13th and 14th.

The first will be as the guest musician at the 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert' on Fri. Feb. 13th at 7:30 pm at the River Campus.

The second performance is at Scout Hall, as part of the 'Underground Jazz' Series, Sat. Feb. 14th at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 7 pm the night of the show.

He talks about his early Jazz influences, especially seeing the TV performances of legendary trumpeter Doc Severinsen—of the NBC Orchestra and The Tonight Show Band with Johnny Carson fame, and charts his career across the map.

In the 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert', Webb will perform alongside the SEMO Jazz Bands in the Bedell Performance Hall.

As part of the 'Underground Jazz' Series, he is also the featured artist, in partnership with Scout Hall and Dr. Felipe Brito, SEMO Director of Jazz Studies.

About the musician, Jay Webb

Jay Webb is a New York musician who has performed with Cory Wong, the 8-Bit Big Band, Broadway productions, Queen Latifah, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Roots, and John Legend.

His newest project, the DST Band, is a tribute to legendary trumpeter Doc Severinsen. Featuring polished recreations of Severinsen’s signature performances, the ensemble brings fresh energy to big-band classics including “Stardust,” “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You”, and “Flying Home.”

Webb is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading trumpet players in both live and studio settings. He is also in demand as a clinician, sharing his expertise with young musicians and helping inspire the next generation of performers.

More details about Jay Webb and his recent project, The DST Band, can be found on his website, jwebbtrumpetman.com

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Phi Mu Alpha Clark Terry Jazz FestivalUnderground Jazz SeriesSoutheast River CampusScout Hall
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
See stories by Mary Collier Mims
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
Latest Episodes