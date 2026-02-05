Exposition: Jay Webb Previews Upcoming 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert' and 'Underground Jazz' Show

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with trumpeter Jay Webb, who is playing at two upcoming performances in Cape Girardeau, Feb. 13th and 14th.

The first will be as the guest musician at the 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert' on Fri. Feb. 13th at 7:30 pm at the River Campus.

The second performance is at Scout Hall, as part of the 'Underground Jazz' Series, Sat. Feb. 14th at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 7 pm the night of the show.

He talks about his early Jazz influences, especially seeing the TV performances of legendary trumpeter Doc Severinsen—of the NBC Orchestra and The Tonight Show Band with Johnny Carson fame, and charts his career across the map.

In the 'Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Concert', Webb will perform alongside the SEMO Jazz Bands in the Bedell Performance Hall.

As part of the 'Underground Jazz' Series, he is also the featured artist, in partnership with Scout Hall and Dr. Felipe Brito, SEMO Director of Jazz Studies.

About the musician, Jay Webb

Jay Webb is a New York musician who has performed with Cory Wong, the 8-Bit Big Band, Broadway productions, Queen Latifah, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Roots, and John Legend.

His newest project, the DST Band, is a tribute to legendary trumpeter Doc Severinsen. Featuring polished recreations of Severinsen’s signature performances, the ensemble brings fresh energy to big-band classics including “Stardust,” “I’m Getting Sentimental Over You”, and “Flying Home.”

Webb is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading trumpet players in both live and studio settings. He is also in demand as a clinician, sharing his expertise with young musicians and helping inspire the next generation of performers.

More details about Jay Webb and his recent project, The DST Band, can be found on his website, jwebbtrumpetman.com