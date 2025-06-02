Exposition: Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' Welcomes Home Jessie Ritter, the Fifth Performer of The 2025 Spring Series

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with the heartfelt country artist Jessie Ritter—she's the fifth featured performer in the Spring 2025 Series of Tunes at Twilight held by Old Town Cape.

Jessie Ritter plays on Friday, June 6th, at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, from 7 to 8 pm. The final Spring Series performance is Friday, June 13.

About the Musician:

Inspired by the "Tunes at Twilight" series, Jessie is working on her own event in Pensacola called "Pensacola Unplugged" where artist can share original music and their own unique stories.

A native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Ritter grew up on her family farm listening to country radio and absorbing the sounds of artists like Lee Ann Womack, Shania Twain, and Miranda Lambert. She is continually inspired by her favorite writers and performers: Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and Cam.

She states how excited she is to come back to her hometown, missing her childhood farm life and the core values of her early music. Many of her early songs, like "Little Town In America", were based on growing up beside the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and Northwest Florida, singer/songwriter Jessie Ritter plays a heartfelt brand of country with a breezy, romantic feel and plenty of charm. While studying music at Belmont University in Nashville, she released her EP Stories Told.

Ritter then cut her teeth on the cruise ship circuit, releasing her debut album, Coffee Every Morning, in 2018. Jessie’s sophomore record, Little Town In America - released November of 2022 - takes her storytelling to a whole new level, exploring the dichotomy of longing for adventure and yearning for home. Little Town In America garnered recognition at the Josie Music Awards, the largest independent awards show in the country, where Jessie has been nominated for Modern Country Female Artist of the Year, Modern Country Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. This success was followed by the release of her EP Living The Dream in August of 2023.

Touring heavily through the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, Ritter released her soul-stirring single “Home” in November of 2020. The tune received accolades as a semi-finalist in the Unsigned Only music competition. The corresponding music video was featured on CMT in the United States and Australia. “Home” reached #1 on The Country Network’s Top 20 Countdown, logging seventeen weeks on that chart, and many more in their Discovery Artist rotation.

Recently, she paired with Country Road TV to create her own show, Camp The Country with Jessie Ritter. The show follows her road trip adventures and features Jessie’s original music.

All this success and raising a family is no easy feat, however, as Jessie shares with us her journey to find balance amongst touring and songwriting while also sowing the seeds to live the life she wants for herself and her family.

Jessie spends her time offstage raising her son and daughter, always writing new music.

