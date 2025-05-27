Exposition: Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' Welcomes 'Mean' Mary, the Fourth Performer of the 2025 Spring Series

In this episode of 'Exposition,' we speak with multi-instrumentalist 'Mean' Mary. She's the fourth featured performer in the Spring 2025 Tunes at Twilight event held by downtown Old Town Cape.

The show is at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, on Friday, May 30, from 7 to 8 pm.

About the Musician:

'Mean' Mary James, youngest of six children, was born in Geneva, Alabama, though her family lived in Florida, a couple of miles below the Alabama line. Her mom (author, Jean James) and dad (WWII veteran, William James) lived a very nomadic lifestyle. On one occasion, they packed up the family (Mary was four at the time) and moved from Florida to northern Minnesota, near the Canadian border, to rough it in the wilds.

Mary plays a myriad of instruments, including guitar, fiddle, and banjo, while also being a talented vocalist. Mary's musical talent knows no bounds as her songs stretch across genres and styles, influenced by her many travels across the country. Her latest music video, "Woman Creature", was released in October 2024.

Mary often works the most with her family; she and her mother work together on all of Mary's music videos, and they are currently co-writing a book together. Additionally, she often performs alongside her brother, Frank, who is a guitarist.

Mary is excited to come back to Cape Girardeau, having been in the city only once before for last year's Tunes at Twilight event. She said she is excited to "come and have a good time with good folks".