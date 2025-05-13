Exposition: Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' Welcomes Andy Tanas, The Second Performer of The 2025 Spring Series

In this episode of 'Exposition,' we speak with iconic rock-country explorer Andy Tanas. He's the second featured performer of the Spring 2025 Tunes at Twilight event held by downtown Old Town Cape.

All performances for 'Tunes at Twilight' are at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, on Fridays from 7 to 8 pm. Andy Tanas will perform on Friday, May 16th.

About the featured musician

Currently releasing two books and working on adding a percussionist to his musical experimentation, there is never a dull moment for Andy's work.

In 1975, Andy toured as part of an audio crew with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker, Outlaws, Wet Willy, Charlie Daniels, Climax Blues Band, Status Quo, Peter Frampton, .38 Special, Jerry Lee Lewis, and many others.

After hearing some of Andy's material, Gary Rossington and Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd encouraged him to give up the audio end and pursue playing and songwriting more seriously. In 1977, he joined Black Oak Arkansas as a bassist, vocalist, and songwriter. Black Oak signed with Capricorn Records and released "Race With The Devil" in 1977 and "I'd Rather Be Sailing" in 1978. Two songs of Andy's appeared on "I'd Rather Be Sailing": You Keep Me Waiting and Innocent Eyes. Constant touring kept him busy until January of 1980, when the band disbanded. At that point,t the line-up included a fifteen-year-old guitar whiz named Shawn Lane.

In 1980, Andy relocated to Los Angeles and worked with various local bands, including Legs Diamond, Shandra Beri, Marcus Malone, Chuck Gerard, Michael Monarch, and Jon Hyde of Detective, as well as others. Local bands and recording sessions kept him busy off and on until 1983.

He was offered the bassist/background vocalist slot with Swiss hard rock outfit Krokus in 1984. He was in four videos, including the MTV concert video that year, and toured the U.S., Canada, South America, and Europe until leaving the band in 1985 because of direction differences.

He released a four-song EP in 1989 that he wrote, produced, and financed, which received good reviews as well as airplay on college radio, mostly in the southeast. It was a mix of hard rock with a lot of country influence that, for 1989, was a little ahead of its time.

In 1991, he formed The Rompers, a rock-country band that showcased his material and vocal style. They played all over the L.A. and Orange County area and opened for Commander Cody, Mark Collie, and others until he relocated back to Memphis in May of 1993.

In 1995, he completed an eight-song demo that caught the attention of some labels and publishing companies in Nashville. Although it was crudely recorded, the vocal style and songwriting stood out enough that they asked for more songs.

In 1997, he released "Memphis Boy vs The Eight Track From Hell". A hybrid mix of country and rock with different subject matter. This led to meeting Stu Baker with Hayden's Ferry Records in Arizona. He was invited to be on the "Jukebox Cantina" compilation with fourteen other artists, including The Ignitors, Dan Israel, Grievous Angels, and Ronnie Glover. "Jukebox Cantina" charted well and received favorable reviews worldwide, giving Andy notice for his cut You Gotta Love Her.

In 1998 he started production on "Songs From The New South" using Cody Dickinson from North Mississippi All Stars and Robert Barnett from Big Ass Truck on drums, Bryan Ward from Bonepony on mandolin, and Gretchen Priest on violin/fiddle. Veteran engineer Voytek Kochanek, who has worked with Ozzy, Steve Vai, and Peter Frampton, recorded and co-produced. SFTNS took four years to record and mix, but the result is probably the most unique approach to this genre yet.

