Exposition: The Southeast Missouri State Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Chichester Psalms', Rimsky-Korsakov, and Mozart, with the University Choir and Choral Union

In this episode of 'Exposition', Vocal Performance and Vocal Education major Joshua Liebhart joins us in the studio to preview Bernstein's 'Chichester Psalms' Concert.

The concert will feature several well-known psalms, including Psalm 23 (The Lord Is My Shepherd) and Psalm 100 (Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord).

Additionally, works from the SEMO Orchestra and other university-sanctioned choirs include performance of Proud Music of the Storm by Jake Runestad, as well as Rimsky-Korsakov’s Russian Easter Overture and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, featuring Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni.

The concert takes place on April 29 at 7:30 pm in the Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

Joshua Liebhart describes sections of the concert that include the choir singing in Hebrew. This musical work has been both a challenge and an exciting opportunity for Joshua. As a vocal performance major, he performs in several other languages, such as Italian, German, and French, but was excited to learn the dialect that comes with singing in the Hebrew language.

Joshua also mentions the role of the University's Choral Union, a course open to non-major students and the community of Cape Girardeau. The Choral Union is often comprised of community members with a love of the vocal arts, as well as University Alumni.

Joshua further shares that the combination of orchestral music with both the University Choir and Choral Union should make for an evening of beautiful music and artistic expression.