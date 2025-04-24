Religious Set Music

-
Exposition: The Southeast Missouri State Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Chichester Psalms', Rimsky-Korsakov, and Mozart, with the University Choir and Choral UnionIn this episode of 'Exposition', Vocal Performance and Vocal Education major Joshua Liebhart joins us in the studio to preview the 'Chichester Psalms' Concert. The Concert features several well-known psalms, including Psalm 23 (The Lord Is My Shepherd) and Psalm 100 (Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord). Additionally, works from the SEMO Orchestra and other university-sanctioned choirs will be presented in the program. The concert is April 29, at 7:30 pm in the Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
-
Exposition: The Southeast Missouri State Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Chichester Psalms', Rimsky-Korsakov, and Mozart, with the University Choir and Choral UnionIn this episode of 'Exposition', Vocal Performance and Vocal Education major Joshua Liebhart joins us in the studio to preview the 'Chichester Psalms' Concert. The Concert features several well-known psalms, including Psalm 23 (The Lord Is My Shepherd) and Psalm 100 (Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord). Additionally, works from the SEMO Orchestra and other university-sanctioned choirs will be presented in the program. The concert is April 29, at 7:30 pm in the Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.