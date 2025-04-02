Exposition: SEMO Conservatory of Theater and Dance's 2025 Extravaganza Travels "Into The Woods"

On this episode of 'Exposition', hear a preview of the upcoming Dobbins Conservatory of Theater and Dance 'Extravaganza' from Sara Steffens.

The event is on Wednesday, April 9th, at the SEMO River Campus, Cultural Arts Center Atrium. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the event will begin with a social hour of light entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to interact with our senior students.

This year, the event's theme ties into their upcoming mainstage production of Into The Woods, a musical based on classic fairytales. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity for a preview of the upcoming production.

Promotional Photo

The event also features exclusive 'sneak-peak' entertainment from other productions on the River Campus, including numbers performed from Godspell, an eclectic retelling of the life of Jesus Christ. Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell features a troupe of performers who tell the parables of the Gospel of Matthew through games, storytelling, and comedy.

The event benefits the BFA Musical Theater and BFA Acting Students' Senior Showcase, a trip where they plan to perform for and network with directors, producers, and other professionals in their field.