Exposition: SEMO Seizes the Day with its Annual 'Carpe Diem' Festival Showcasing the Diversity of the University's Students and Faculty

Carpe Diem is an event held annually at the Southeast Missouri State University Campus, celebrating the diversity found on campus. SEMO is home to a rich international reach, making Southeast's campus the proud home of students, faculty, and staff from over 60 countries. The event will be held Saturday, March 1, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, East Gym.

On this episode of 'Exposition', Hailey Leonard, working as the International Student Counselor with the International Education and Services at Southeast Missouri State, highlights the event, describing the process, features, and activities featured at this year's Carpe Diem event. The event centers on celebrating the diversity found on the Southeast Missouri State University Campus with nearly 50 different countries and cultures participating.

Michelle Leonard / https://semo.edu/international/carpe-diem.html A photo from the 2018 Carpe Diem event showcases a Henna Booth designed by Southeast students.

Leonard notes the activities featured at the event, namely, the culture booths around the event. For Carpe Diem, the Student Recreation Center will be transformed into a nautical theme, where you can visit cultural booths hosted by students representing the culture. These booths are completely student-led and decorated, as the entire event is made up of international students voluntarily signing up to show their pride in their homes and culture.

At the cultural booths, there will be traditional food/snacks/sweets/beverages to try, educational information presented, and engaging activities to immerse yourself in the culture.

There will also be an entertainment section of the event, featuring a talent show hosted by students. Students will sing, dance, and more as they teach participants their rich history.

Michelle Leonard / https://semo.edu/international/carpe-diem.html 2019 Carpe Diem showcases the talents of it's international students.

Carpe Diem is open to all, and Hailey Leonard encourages anyone who wants to connect with their fellow RedHawks or be enriched in international culture, to attend this free event.