Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: SEMO Seizes the Day with its Annual 'Carpe Diem' Festival Showcasing the Diversity of the University's Students and Faculty

By Ella Tinsley
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:45 PM CST
SEMO's Carpe Diem focus on connecting it's native student body to the international student body.
Hailey Leonard
/
https://semo.edu/international/carpe-diem.html
SEMO's Carpe Diem focus on connecting it's native student body to the international student body.

Carpe Diem is an event held annually at the Southeast Missouri State University Campus, celebrating the diversity found on campus. SEMO is home to a rich international reach, making Southeast's campus the proud home of students, faculty, and staff from over 60 countries. The event will be held Saturday, March 1, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, East Gym.

On this episode of 'Exposition', Hailey Leonard, working as the International Student Counselor with the International Education and Services at Southeast Missouri State, highlights the event, describing the process, features, and activities featured at this year's Carpe Diem event. The event centers on celebrating the diversity found on the Southeast Missouri State University Campus with nearly 50 different countries and cultures participating.

A photo from the 2018 Carpe Diem event showcases a Henna Booth designed by Southeast students.
Michelle Leonard
/
https://semo.edu/international/carpe-diem.html
A photo from the 2018 Carpe Diem event showcases a Henna Booth designed by Southeast students.

Leonard notes the activities featured at the event, namely, the culture booths around the event. For Carpe Diem, the Student Recreation Center will be transformed into a nautical theme, where you can visit cultural booths hosted by students representing the culture. These booths are completely student-led and decorated, as the entire event is made up of international students voluntarily signing up to show their pride in their homes and culture.

At the cultural booths, there will be traditional food/snacks/sweets/beverages to try, educational information presented, and engaging activities to immerse yourself in the culture.

There will also be an entertainment section of the event, featuring a talent show hosted by students. Students will sing, dance, and more as they teach participants their rich history.

2019 Carpe Diem showcases the talents of it's international students.
Michelle Leonard
/
https://semo.edu/international/carpe-diem.html
2019 Carpe Diem showcases the talents of it's international students.

Carpe Diem is open to all, and Hailey Leonard encourages anyone who wants to connect with their fellow RedHawks or be enriched in international culture, to attend this free event.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Cultural DiversityCarpe DiemSEMODiversityInternational EducationInternational Students
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
Latest Episodes