Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito Previews Upcoming 2025 'Phi Mu Alpha Clark Terry Jazz Festival' Concert
Dr. Filipe Brito is the assistant professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies
at Southeast. He was excited to share a preview of the annual Phi Mu Alpha Clark Terry Jazz Festival.
In this episode of 'Exposition', Dr. Brito describes the concert's special guests, including the well-established Charles “Chip” McNeill. Dr. Brito highlights the importance of music in the community and its value to his students.
The 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Gala Concert is in the Bedell Performance Hall on River Campus on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM.