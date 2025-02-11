© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito Previews Upcoming 2025 'Phi Mu Alpha Clark Terry Jazz Festival' Concert

By Ella Tinsley
Published February 11, 2025 at 8:15 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Charles (Chip) McNeill, Jazz Saxophonist, is the guest performer at the 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival 2025.
Southeast Missouri State University
Charles (Chip) McNeill, Jazz Saxophonist, is the guest performer at the 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival 2025.

Dr. Filipe Brito is the assistant professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies
at Southeast. He was excited to share a preview of the annual Phi Mu Alpha Clark Terry Jazz Festival.

In this episode of 'Exposition', Dr. Brito describes the concert's special guests, including the well-established Charles “Chip” McNeill. Dr. Brito highlights the importance of music in the community and its value to his students.

The 25th Annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival Gala Concert is in the Bedell Performance Hall on River Campus on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
See stories by Ella Tinsley
Latest Episodes