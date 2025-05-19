Exposition: Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' Welcomes Missy Andersen and Her One-Man Band, Fri. May 23rd

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with iconic rock-country explorer Missy Anderson and Her One Man Band—she's the third featured performer of the 2025 Tunes at Twilight event held annually by downtown Old Town Cape.

Missy Anderson will perform on Friday, May 23, from 7 to 8 pm at Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

The 2025 Spring 'Tunes at Twilight' Series will run every Friday until June 13.

About the Musician and Duo

Born in Detroit and living in San Diego by way of Queens, New York, Missy Andersen follows her self-titled debut with a timeless follow-up of blues going straight to the spirit and body. With her band leader/guitarist/husband, Heine Andersen, she has again created a personal soundtrack for good times and the pain and joys of love.

Missy began fronting bands in her early teens, playing local venues, which quickly led to doing studio sessions and performances as a background vocalist. She continued honing her skills and moved to San Diego, California, where she met Heine, a seasoned musician visiting from Denmark. They would eventually marry and form the San Diego-based band, Tell Mama. It wasn’t long before they decided to strike out on their own and immediately began touring Europe for several years, recording the debut CD’s rhythm tracks in Copenhagen between performances. The CD, Missy Andersen, was received extremely well despite having just two original songs.

In October 2014, the duo won the chance to represent San Diego in the International Blues Competition in Memphis along with other blues acts from all over the world. Two months later, they were ineligible to compete because Missy received a 2015 Blues Music Award nomination in the Soul Blues Artist Female category. IBC registrants cannot appear on a final ballot of the BMAs, as it is considered to be the top honor in the blues. It was the first time a contestant was disqualified since the rule was instituted.

Currently, the pair spends their time traveling, touring the Midwest before moving onto the coast later on. While not currently working on any new music, the duo is constantly revising and revamping their current and classic pieces.