Exposition: Maddi McGuire Previews 'Steel Under the Dome' Event in Academic Hall Auditorium

In this episode of 'Exposition', we talk with Maddi McGuire about the 'Steel Under the Dome' event that will be held on Southeast's Main Campus in the Academic Hall Auditorium.

McGuire, a senior Instrumental Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University, has been a member of the Southeast Steel Drum Band since her freshman year at Southeast. In this interview, she details her experiences in the Steel Drum ensemble, the approachable atmosphere, and her favorite songs to perform.

'Steel Under the Dome' will feature the Southeast Steel Drum Band with special guest artist Daron Roberts on lead pan and drum set on November 22nd, 2024 at 7:30 PM.