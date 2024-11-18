© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: Maddi McGuire Previews 'Steel Under the Dome' Event in Academic Hall Auditorium

By Isabelle Murphy
Published November 18, 2024 at 8:00 PM CST
Maddi McGuire
Maddi McGuire

In this episode of 'Exposition', we talk with Maddi McGuire about the 'Steel Under the Dome' event that will be held on Southeast's Main Campus in the Academic Hall Auditorium.

McGuire, a senior Instrumental Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University, has been a member of the Southeast Steel Drum Band since her freshman year at Southeast. In this interview, she details her experiences in the Steel Drum ensemble, the approachable atmosphere, and her favorite songs to perform.

'Steel Under the Dome' will feature the Southeast Steel Drum Band with special guest artist Daron Roberts on lead pan and drum set on November 22nd, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy, a native of Salem, IL, joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcasts 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance&nbsp;Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
