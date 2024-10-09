Exposition: Annabella Gleeson Previews 'She Kills Monsters'

Annabella Gleeson is a senior musical theatre major at Southeast Missouri State University. She is directing 'She Kills Monsters' debuting on the River Campus this weekend.

In this episode of 'Exposition', Annabella describes creative and thematic elements the audience can expect during the show. This is not Annabella's first experience directing, so she is eager to hone her skills and showcase the cast's unique talents.

She Kills Monsters is a dramatic comedy with fantastical characters and settings. The play shows in Rust Flexible Theatre on Thursday, October 10, and runs through Saturday, October 12th at 7:30 pm (CST). The show does contain mature content.