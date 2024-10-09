© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Annabella Gleeson Previews 'She Kills Monsters'

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 9, 2024 at 5:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Annabella Gleeson visits KRCU studios to preview She Kills Monsters and discuss her role as director of the play.
Annabella Gleeson is a senior musical theatre major at Southeast Missouri State University. She is directing 'She Kills Monsters' debuting on the River Campus this weekend.

In this episode of 'Exposition', Annabella describes creative and thematic elements the audience can expect during the show. This is not Annabella's first experience directing, so she is eager to hone her skills and showcase the cast's unique talents.

She Kills Monsters is a dramatic comedy with fantastical characters and settings. The play shows in Rust Flexible Theatre on Thursday, October 10, and runs through Saturday, October 12th at 7:30 pm (CST). The show does contain mature content.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast The Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast Missouri State UniversityRiver CampusMusical Theatre
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
Latest Episodes