Exposition: Folk/Bluegrass Duo 'Snowbird Street Band' Flies into Cape For Final Fall 'Tunes at Twilight' Fri. Sept. 6th

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with the Folk/Bluegrass duo, 'Snowbird Street Band', made up of the traveling musical partners, Cody Dawkins and Betsy Brink.

Now that it's nearly fall, one paragraph on their website sums up how they've spent their summer:

Summer is here and we've got big plans for making our home and our music in Southern Illinois! We are in the process of breaking ground on our Carbondale homestead now, and we can't wait to get a break from “van life.” Meanwhile, we're still learning and writing music and are excited about playing all over the Midwest this summer.

They took the time to slow down from the non-stop traveling jam sessions to speak to us about their journey and said they were happy to make a stop in Cape Girardeau for the final 2024 Fall 'Tunes at Twilight' date at Ivers Square Gazebo, on Friday, September 6th, at 6:30 p.m.

They met in Alaska and have been playing their favorite Folk-Grass music together between Southern Illinois and Key West, Florida, ever since. This seasonal migration allows the Snowbirds to sample music from different regions, giving them a unique Americana sound.

If you want to see a few of their shows, you can check out their Facebook and YouTube channel as well. On their website, you can listen to a couple of songs recently recorded at their home base in Carbondale, IL.

