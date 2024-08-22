Exposition: Kara Grainger Brings Unique Blues, Soul, Singer-Songwriter Style to 'Tunes at Twilight' Aug. 23rd

Australian singer, songwriter, and guitarist Kara Grainger evokes comparisons to Bonnie Raitt with sultry. mesmerizing vocals, engaging songwriting talent, and fiery slide guitar work

Since her beginnings playing the club scene of Balmain in Sydney Australia, Kara Grainger's music has taken her on an incredible journey throughout the globe. She has traveled to Indonesia several times to perform at the Jakarta International Blues Festival, performing together with her band and also as a special guest with The Jakarta Women’s Blues Review.

On Fri. Aug. 23rd, Kara brings her unique global style of blues to the 'Tunes at Twilight' stage in Cape Girardeau. The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Ivers Square Gazebo.

From her website:

In 2011 she toured Japan with "The Swampers and Donnie Fritts”, (the infamous house Rhythm section for "Fame Recordings" in Muscle Shoals.) Kara has also taken her band to Switzerland and all throughout Europe performing to sold-out audiences throughout the globe.

At the age of 16 Kara joined with her brother Mitch Grainger to form the band "Papa Lips". The band toured consistently throughout Australia and produced two studio albums that received critical acclaim and were played on several radio stations nationally. The band was heavily influenced by the soul sounds from Stax recording in Memphis, and by the funk, soul, and blues from New Orleans.

In 2008 Kara signed to the Australian label "Craving Records" with whom Kara released her debut recording " Grand and Green River". The recording was co-produced in the US with David Kalish and remained in the top 30 of the Americana Charts for 38 straight weeks.

Since then she has made three further albums while residing in the US. Her second recording ”LA Blues" paid tribute to some of Kara's earliest blues inspirations. In 2013 Kara recorded and released "Shiver and Sigh" through the Los Angeles record label "Eclecto Groove." The album was produced by Grammy award-winning producer David Z and featured some of LA's finest musicians including Mike Finnigan, Hutch Hutchinson, James Gadson, and Kirk Fletcher among others.

Kara was invited to play in Northeast India by the Himalayan Blues Foundation. Her live performance at the "18 Degrees Cultural Festival” was an absolute career highlight. The show was incredibly well received and the local people of Shillong were thrilled and amazed, many being introduced to the slide guitar and the sounds of blues for the very first time.

In her home base of the US, Kara also continues to tour consistently performing at many of the premier blues clubs and festivals. She has also opened for many extraordinary acts such as Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, and Jonny Lang to name a few.

Kara’s 5th studio recording was released in the Spring of 2024 which will be followed up with a tour of the US, Australia, and Europe.

