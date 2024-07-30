Exposition: Crisp Museum Features 'Thomas Mangelsen - A Life in the Wild, Part 1' Exhibit at SEMO River Campus

The exhibit 'Thomas Mangelsen - A Life in the Wild, Part 1'will be open to the public at the Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus from August 2nd-September 30, 2024.

Thomas D. Mangelsen is an American conservationist and photographer who has traveled all over the world for over 50 years to capture the image of various animals and landscapes. 'A LIFE IN THE WILD' contains 40 images from Mangelsen's Legacy Reserve Collection— all taken in the wild under natural conditions without digital manipulation.

In this 'Exposition' interview, we discuss the Crisp Museum's focus on maintaining a stress-free environment with approachable art and accessible, community-based activities. Manager and Senior Curator Jim Phillips aims to make the museum a place that is interactive and inviting for all members of the community, regardless of age.

The Crisp Museum will host "Chalk Drawing: Life in the Wild" alongside this exhibit from 4:00-8:00 PM, with special guests from the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center from 4:00-5:00 PM with live animals.