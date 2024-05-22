Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest, Felipe Brito Jazz Quintet

Dr. Felipe Brito is the Assistant Professor of Trombone and Director of Jazz Studies

at Southeast Missouri State University. He works regularly as an orchestral, jazz, commercial, studio, and solo musician in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, and São Paulo (Brazil).

In this 'Exposition' interview, we discuss Dr. Brito's expansive background in several musical styles, his experience as an educator and performer, and his numerous philanthropic pursuits in Southeast Missouri. Along with his 'Tunes at Twilight' performance, Dr. Brito will be releasing his single 'Vai' on May 24th.

The Felipe Brito Jazz Quintet is set to perform at the 'Tunes at Twilight' event from Old Town Cape at the Ivers Square Gazebo on May 24th, 2024 at 7:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.felipebritomusic.com.