Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest, Felipe Brito Jazz Quintet

By Isabelle Murphy
Published May 22, 2024 at 9:41 AM CDT
Felipe Brito is pictured holding a trombone in front of a dark, outdoor background.
Felipe Brito Music
Felipe Brito

Dr. Felipe Brito is the Assistant Professor of Trombone and Director of Jazz Studies
at Southeast Missouri State University. He works regularly as an orchestral, jazz, commercial, studio, and solo musician in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, and São Paulo (Brazil).

In this 'Exposition' interview, we discuss Dr. Brito's expansive background in several musical styles, his experience as an educator and performer, and his numerous philanthropic pursuits in Southeast Missouri. Along with his 'Tunes at Twilight' performance, Dr. Brito will be releasing his single 'Vai' on May 24th.

The Felipe Brito Jazz Quintet is set to perform at the 'Tunes at Twilight' event from Old Town Cape at the Ivers Square Gazebo on May 24th, 2024 at 7:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.felipebritomusic.com.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
