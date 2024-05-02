© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Connor Missey, Student Performer, Previews 'Celebrate the Arts' at River Campus

By Isabelle Murphy
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:50 PM CDT
On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with, Connor Missey, a senior vocal performance major at Southeast Missouri State University.

Connor is a featured soloist at the "Celebrate the Arts" event on Friday, May 3rd, in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus beginning at 7:30 pm. He's performing an aria from the W.A. Mozart opera "Le nozze di Figaro" (The Marriage of Figaro) and singing with the Southeast Chamber Choir, conducted by Dr. Barbara Lamont.

"Celebrate the Arts" is a collaborative event from the Southeast River Campus, featuring music, theatre, dance, and exhibited student art benefiting international and national performance tours for Southeast students.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
