Exposition: Connor Missey, Student Performer, Previews 'Celebrate the Arts' at River Campus

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with, Connor Missey, a senior vocal performance major at Southeast Missouri State University.

Connor is a featured soloist at the "Celebrate the Arts" event on Friday, May 3rd, in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus beginning at 7:30 pm. He's performing an aria from the W.A. Mozart opera "Le nozze di Figaro" (The Marriage of Figaro) and singing with the Southeast Chamber Choir, conducted by Dr. Barbara Lamont.

"Celebrate the Arts" is a collaborative event from the Southeast River Campus, featuring music, theatre, dance, and exhibited student art benefiting international and national performance tours for Southeast students.