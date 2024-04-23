© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: Ashragf Hussain Previews Upcoming SEMO 'Bangladeshi Night'

By Ashton Randolph
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:26 PM CDT
Ashragf Hussain is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Computer Science. He also serves as Vice President of the Bangladeshi Student Association.

In this episode, Ashragf shares his love for his home country, Bangladesh. Ashragf and his peers from the Bangladeshi Student Association are hosting the annual Bangladeshi Night to celebrate their culture with food, performances, and more.

Bangladeshi Nightis April 27th, 2024 at 6:30 pm in the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
