Exposition: Ashragf Hussain Previews Upcoming SEMO 'Bangladeshi Night'

Ashragf Hussain is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Computer Science. He also serves as Vice President of the Bangladeshi Student Association.

In this episode, Ashragf shares his love for his home country, Bangladesh. Ashragf and his peers from the Bangladeshi Student Association are hosting the annual Bangladeshi Night to celebrate their culture with food, performances, and more.

Bangladeshi Nightis April 27th, 2024 at 6:30 pm in the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University.