Exposition: The Underground Concert Series - 'A Tribute to Bowie' Awaits at Scout Hall

On this episode of 'Exposition', we check back in with Dr. Sophia Han, who has a very busy schedule this spring, among recitals, concerts, and directing.

During an interview with Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims, Dr. Sophia Han talks about a unique concert that she'll perform at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau, on Fri. April 5th, 2024 at 8 pm. It pays tribute to the late David Bowie with previous and original string arrangements of the musician's work. Sophia Han will be joined by St. Louis Chamber Soloists Victoria Voumard, Ranya Iqbal, and Carolina Neves.

The concert is one of many upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse tourism events in the area, and is the first in a new series from Scout Hall, which aims to "look at live music in a new light" and to pay a stringed tribute to 'The Starman'.

And a note for fans— the posthumous David Bowie album, "WAITING IN THE SKY (BEFORE THE STARMAN CAME TO EARTH)", is set for release on record store day, April 20th, 2024.