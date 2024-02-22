Exposition: International Students Aameir Alam and Shema Zulfiqar Preview SEMO's Carpe Diem

In this episode of "Exposition," Southeast Missouri State University students Aameir and Shema describe the experiences of international students attending Southeast.

Aameir is excitedly preparing foods, dances, and traditions with the Bangledeshi Student Association and Shema is working alongside the Muslim Student Association to bring cultural traditions from Pakistan to the2024 Carpe Diem event.

Carpe Diem 2024 will take place on SEMO's main campus at the Student Recreation Center on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 from 6-9pm.