Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: International Students Aameir Alam and Shema Zulfiqar Preview SEMO's Carpe Diem

By Ashton Randolph
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST
Aameir Alam and Shema Zulfiqar stop by the KRCU Public Radio studio to discuss SEMO's 2024 Carpe Diem Event
KRCU/Ashton Randolph
In this episode of "Exposition," Southeast Missouri State University students Aameir and Shema describe the experiences of international students attending Southeast.

Aameir is excitedly preparing foods, dances, and traditions with the Bangledeshi Student Association and Shema is working alongside the Muslim Student Association to bring cultural traditions from Pakistan to the2024 Carpe Diem event.

Carpe Diem 2024 will take place on SEMO's main campus at the Student Recreation Center on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 from 6-9pm.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
