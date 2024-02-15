Exposition: National 'Poetry Out Loud' Competition Comes to SE Region with Help From Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Kelly Downes, who is the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, with its headquarters in downtown Cape Girardeau.

She talked about the inaugural Youth Art Month, which runs through February and includes various activities programmed to engage youth and the community with the fine arts.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a Regional Poetry Out Loud competition at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau Sat. Feb. 17th, 2024 from 3 - 5 pm. This is the first time the competition will be back in the Southeast Region of the state since COVID-19.

Poetry Out Loudis a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

A full list of activities can be found on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri website.

