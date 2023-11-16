© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: Hailey Leonard Talks About International Education Week and Cultural Exchange

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST
Hailey Leonard, the International Student Counselor with International Education and Services at SEMO, visited the KRCU Public Radio studios to talk about International Education Week, and the cultural exchange that happens every day on and off campus when the community welcomes the international student population.
During International Education Week, which runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, we spoke with Hailey Leonard, who is the International Student Counselor with International Education and Services at SEMO.

She talks about the unique cultural influences and diverse perspectives that are presented to the public, through various interactive events and activities with this community of students at Southeast Missouri State, and the International Village.

As an SEMO alumna and student who studied abroad herself, Hailey understands the value and role of international education, and shares the importance of broadening your horizons, and cultural exchange and diversity.

International Education Week (IEW) is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State is part of the efforts to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and to attract future leaders from abroad to study in the United States.

The Southeast Office of International Education and Services offers help for international students with admissions and services, study abroad, and the Intensive English Program. Southeast Study Abroad offers opportunities for students from all majors in more than 35 countries, with trips ranging from a few weeks to semester and academic year-long programs. For more information, contact studyabroad@semo.edu.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
