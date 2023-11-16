Exposition: Hailey Leonard Talks About International Education Week and Cultural Exchange

During International Education Week, which runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, we spoke with Hailey Leonard, who is the International Student Counselor with International Education and Services at SEMO.

She talks about the unique cultural influences and diverse perspectives that are presented to the public, through various interactive events and activities with this community of students at Southeast Missouri State, and the International Village.

As an SEMO alumna and student who studied abroad herself, Hailey understands the value and role of international education, and shares the importance of broadening your horizons, and cultural exchange and diversity.

International Education Week (IEW) is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State is part of the efforts to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and to attract future leaders from abroad to study in the United States.

The Southeast Office of International Education and Services offers help for international students with admissions and services, study abroad, and the Intensive English Program. Southeast Study Abroad offers opportunities for students from all majors in more than 35 countries, with trips ranging from a few weeks to semester and academic year-long programs. For more information, contact studyabroad@semo.edu.