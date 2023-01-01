Sydney Waters is the new Regional Director of Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau and responsible for outreach efforts in Southern Illinois and Eastern and Southwest Missouri.

Waters is a Southern Illinois native who brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit outreach, marketing, and volunteer and event coordination in the Cape Girardeau area to her role.

She obtained her degree at the University of West Florida in Pensacola and worked there for several years before moving back to Southern Illinois in 2019 to raise her family.

Before her role with BBB, Waters worked in the international horticultural world and for the National Park Service. Most recently, she served as an events and volunteer coordinator for Old Town Cape Inc., a downtown revitalization and historic preservation-focused nonprofit representing 130 blocks, 4,500 residents, and 300+ businesses and organizations in downtown Cape Girardeau.