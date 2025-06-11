Consumer Handbook: DMV Scams

A new text message phishing scam is circulating, hot on the heels of the recent toll collection scams that targeted drivers.

This time, the impersonated agency is your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). These fake texts claim you have an outstanding traffic ticket and may face major penalties if you don’t pay up.

How the scam works

You receive what looks like an urgent text message from your state’s “Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).” The text states this is your “final notice” that you have an outstanding traffic ticket and that it must be paid soon to avoid penalties. The text outlines various serious penalties like being reported to the DMV violation database, suspension of your vehicle registration, suspended driving privileges, prosecution, damaged credit scores, paying additional fees, and more.

The text message includes a link to “pay now.” The link looks legitimate because it includes a “.gov” in the web address. However, if you click on the link and provide your personal and financial information, you may have handed your information over to an unknown person.

BBB has received several reports of these text message scams to BBB Scam Tracker. One consumer shared their experience:

I received a text stating, "Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on June 3. Our records show that as of today, you still have an outstanding traffic ticket… You may be prosecuted and your credit score will be affected. Pay Now…”

BBB has tips to help you avoid text message phishing scams:



Verify your outstanding traffic tickets on your own. Instead of clicking on the link or calling the phone number provided in the text message, verify your outstanding traffic tickets with the legitimate local or state agencies. Contact your local police department or call your state’s DMV.

Know the warning signs of a fake text message. If you receive an unusual text message out of the blue, especially originating from an out-of-country area code, there are several things to look for to help you identify if it’s fake. Read BBB’s tips for spotting the red flags of fake text messages.

Don’t click on links or download files that are unexpectedly texted to you. Scammers can disguise links to make them look legitimate. Even if the link’s domain looks real, take steps to identify whether it is a safe link. If you’re unsure, don’t click on the link and visit the website on your own. For example, in this case, instead of clicking on the link that was sent to you, go to your internet browser and visit your state’s DMV website.



Scammers can disguise links to make them look legitimate. Even if the link’s domain looks real, take steps to identify whether it is a safe link. If you’re unsure, don’t click on the link and visit the website on your own. For example, in this case, instead of clicking on the link that was sent to you, go to your internet browser and visit your state’s DMV website. Block and report the number and delete the message. If you suspect the text is a scam, block and/or report the number. Some smartphones and cell phone providers allow you to report phone numbers as spam. Be sure to delete the message.

Never give out your personal information to someone you don’t know. Phishing scams often ask you to provide personal information like your birthdate, Social Security number, and more. Never provide this information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.

For more information

If you receive a text message impersonating your state’s DMV, report it to BBB Scam Tracker to warn others. In addition, file a report with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Reporting scams helps consumers become aware of scams and helps law enforcement track down scammers.