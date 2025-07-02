Consumer Handbook: Tariff Scams

Ordering online has never been easier — and scammers know it. If you’ve shopped from a sponsored ad or unfamiliar website and were later told your package is stuck in customs due to tariffs, be cautious. Reports to BBB Scam Tracker show this excuse is increasingly being used by scammers to delay or ignore refund requests.

How the scam works

You see an ad online for something you want, and you proceed to the seller’s website. The site looks professional, the price seems reasonable, and checkout is quick and easy. But then, your order never arrives.

When you follow up with the seller, you might get vague, automated emails urging you to “be patient.” Then comes the explanation: your package is stuck due to tariffs, customs delays, or new international shipping regulations. In some cases, the company says you now owe additional money to release the package. Other times, they provide a tracking number showing the item was delivered — but to a completely different state.

One consumer reported to BBB Scam Tracker, "After 2 months of not receiving my product I have emailed this company multiple times and each time the reply is my package is stuck in customs due to... tariffs. I have requested a refund multiple times. I have no longer gotten any replies from this apparently fake company.”

Another consumer reported, "The Instagram ad from gotosleeps.com advertised a product that I purchased. A tracking number was provided by tracking-hub.com. The order never arrived... the email response has numerous grammatical errors and blamed 'Trump Tariffs' as to why the product is delayed."

Common red flags



The seller blames tariffs or customs for excessive delays.

You’re asked to pay more money after placing your order.

placing your order. Tracking numbers are fake or show delivery to the wrong location.

Customer service is unhelpful, scripted, or stops responding entirely.

How to shop with caution online and avoid scams



Check the reviews — all of them. Don’t rely only on what you see in the ad’s comment section. Look up the business name with words like “scam” or “complaint” and see what pops up.

Inspect the website carefully. Look for misspellings, poor grammar, or URLs that are suspicious. A site that looks polished can still be fake, especially if it is advertised through a sponsored social media post. Learn how to identify a fake website.

Use a credit card for online purchases. Credit cards often offer stronger fraud protection than debit cards or payment apps. If you don’t receive your product, you’re more likely to be able to dispute the charge successfully.

Avoid paying extra fees after checkout. Once you’ve completed a purchase, legitimate sellers won’t ask for additional shipping or customs payments. If they do, stop communication, contact your credit card provider, and report to BBB Scam Tracker.

Be suspicious of tariff-related excuses. U.S. consumers are not typically required to pay tariffs after placing an order. If a company says your package is stuck in customs or asks for additional payment due to tariffs, that’s a major red flag.

Save copies of order details. Keep screenshots of the ad, confirmation email, and tracking info in case you need to file a dispute with your credit card company or report the scam.

For more information

Read BBB’s tips for smart online shopping.

Learn how to tell if a sponsored ad is a scam or legitimate.

If you think you’ve experienced an online shopping scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.