A recent report found potentially harmful chemicals in Missouri's rivers, lakes and streams at every location tested.

Researchers detected PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals," at all 20 testing sites across the state between 2022 and 2024. The chemicals have been linked to cancer and other serious health problems.

John Rumpler, clean water director for the Environment Missouri Research and Policy Center, said the findings raise concerns about waterways Missourians rely on for drinking water and fishing.

"It's time to turn off the toxic tap. It's time to stop using these toxic chemicals so they don't get into the water on which we depend," Rumpler contended.

The report's authors are calling on Missouri officials to phase out PFAS where safer alternatives exist, restrict industrial discharges into waterways and stop the use of PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge on farmland. The chemicals were detected in waterways near St. Louis and in streams north of Kansas City.

Environmental groups are urging Missouri officials to prevent PFAS pollution before it reaches the state's waterways. The chemicals are commonly used in nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing and food packaging. They can enter rivers and streams through industrial discharges, sewage treatment plants, agricultural runoff and firefighting foam.

Rumpler pointed out treating drinking water alone does not eliminate the risks.

"Even if we were to filter every PFAS chemical out of the water coming out of your kitchen sink, that does not protect Missouri families when they want to go fishing in our beautiful rivers and streams," Rumpler explained.

The report identified as many as 44 different PFAS compounds at testing locations across Missouri. Researchers used data from the Environmental Protection Agency's national Water Quality Portal and sampling conducted by local watershed groups, including Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper.

Missouri News Service originally published this story.

