-
The issue affects how can fix an iPhone, or whether farmers can tinker with their high-tech agricultural machinery.
-
Volunteers from St. Louis have harvested thousands of pounds of vegetables from Indiana farms this summer, distributing it to local food pantries and soup kitchens.
-
Earlier this year, Des Moines, Iowa, made news when the city announced it would sue farmers in a legal battle over fertilizer. The city’s water supply…
-
Farmers in the Midwest are facing a situation they haven’t seen in years. Grain prices are down. After some of the most lucrative growing seasons they’ve…
-
Driving down a two-lane highway in rural Missouri, Matt Plenge squinted at a patch of gray clouds hanging low over his farm fields in the distance.“Does…
-
When it comes to hazardous work industries, farming is in the top three with transportation and warehousing, and mining. And many times after an accident,…
-
Missourians can expect a pretty good local pumpkin crop this fall.David Trinklein, a plant sciences professor at the University of Missouri. He said last…
-
Grain food storage can prove to be a dangerous job here in the U.S. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA), in the year 2010…