Rural Voters Send Message on Farm Policy, Economic Pressures

Economic pressures facing small communities are reshaping what rural voters expect from their elected leaders.

Rising production costs and pressure on agricultural exports are among top concerns for Illinois communities.

Michael Happ, program associate at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, pointed to a county-level analysis, which found the state's 80 rural counties moved an average of 6.5 percentage points toward Democrats compared with the 2024 presidential election. Happ thinks the results send a clear message.

"I see these results as a rebuke of status quo farm policy. There are a lot of people who are commodity farmers that are reliant on exports, and this administration has been chipping away a lot of the pillars of that kind of agriculture without providing alternatives," Happ explained.

University of Illinois researchers found fertilizer costs were 37% higher in 2025 compared to five years earlier. And despite some improvement, the average return to farmers' labor and management remained in the red by more than $23,000.

Happ pointed out tariffs on agricultural exports and rising input costs have put additional pressure on farmers who depend on international markets. He added the concerns rural voters are weighing can look very different from one community to another, including data centers, school closures, access to healthcare and clean water, and the effects of immigration enforcement.

Nearly 20% of Illinois' rural hospitals are at risk of closing, including eight facing immediate risk, according to an October analysis by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Happ noted that despite some differences, one concern resonated across communities alike.

"The top line takeaway, urban, rural, suburban communities is the affordability thing. Like things are just more expensive for people," Happ emphasized.

Happ stressed that upcoming changes in agricultural committee leadership present an opportunity, regardless of the election outcome, to rethink farm policy and build a more balanced, diversified food system. He hopes lawmakers will strengthen local and regional food networks, invest in conservation and address the market concentration giving large agricultural companies greater power over prices.

The goal, he argued, is a food system better equipped to withstand trade disruptions, rising production costs and future economic shocks, including another pandemic or shifts in federal policy.

"I think with this new Congress, there will be a lot more appetite for building up those alternatives," Happ emphasized. "The administration has broken down a lot of the old system. Do we just rebuild that, or do we rebuild a better system that is a little bit more of a balance?"

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.