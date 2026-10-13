SEMO Board of Governors address facility upgrades, enrollment in September meeting

The Board of Governors laid out several crucial plans and announcements in their meeting on Saturday, September 25.

Campus Renewal Program

The first was the approval of a $10 million Capital Renewal Program. This program will go toward funding projects meant to improve aged campus facilities.

These projects include replacing the roof of Scully Hall, fixing an elevator in Towers East, HVAC replacement and skylight repair on Sikeston Regional Campus, interior enhancements in the University Center, fume hood replacements in Magill Hall and the stadium Phase 2 project.

This program will play a role in the university’s Fearlessly Forward strategic plan, which lists the strengthening of campus infrastructure as among its five main goals . University president Dr. Brad Hodson said the purpose is to protect facilities, address deficiencies and support needs in athletic facilities.

Enrollment Update

The Board also discussed enrollment updates for the class of fall 2026, reporting an overall 4.5% decrease, but 2.5% growth in Dual Enrollment/Early College and 3.5% growth in online enrollment.

According to the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success, Dr. Stephen Schultheis, the campus reached its enrollment goal for undergraduate retention and exceeded its goal for graduate student retention.

Vandiver Show Me State Award

The last major update came with the conferral of the Vandiver Show Me State Award to State Senator Brian Williams. He is set to receive the award during the fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The award is usually given to individuals who have made contributions to SEMO and the Cape Girardeau region and was created in 1997. There have only been six recipients until now.

Williams was a keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration dinner in 2024, is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi and is the executive director of the Construction Career Development initiative.

More information can be found on SEMO ’s Website.

Southeast Arrow originally published this story.