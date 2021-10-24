Missouri budget

-
Updated: 06/22/21 at 1:25pm Just before noon on Tues. June 22, Gov. Parson announced that there will be a special session called for the Missouri…
Missouri's budget does not include money to extend Medicaid to 275,000 low-income people, despite a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
The Missouri Legislature on Wednesday approved $6.2 billion to fight the coronavirus statewide. The supplemental budget gives Gov. Mike Parson spending...
State Rep. Cody Smith is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Carthage Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O...
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is proposing a budget that would set state government spending at roughly what it was seven years ago, before the nation’s...