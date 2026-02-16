Kansas Anti-Transgender Bill Could Sharply Impact MO Residents

Missourians could be affected by an anti-transgender bill in Kansas.

Senate Bill 244 would require people to use bathrooms in public buildings corresponding with the gender they were assigned at birth, building on a 2023 law creating a state definition of biological sex. The new bill allows people to sue anyone found violating the law as an enforcement mechanism.

Hazel Krebs, a transgender advocate, said the bill makes life more challenging for people like her in Kansas.

"The reality of being trans in Kansas is I don’t know where I can go safely," Krebs explained. "I don’t know if I can get health care. There’s so many important parts of life in question that we can maybe not access because of these laws."

Though state Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill during debate, Krebs noted the bill never received a public comment since it was subject to a process called "gut and go," which means a bill’s contents are shifted to another bill, fast-tracking the bill and skipping public comment. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the bill, but it now goes back to the Kansas State Legislature for a possible override vote.

Ten years ago, voters nationwide were split or heavily backed this issue but now there is little support to be found for bathroom bans. Data show 92% of similar bills failed to pass. Yet, the Kansas state legislature still overrode a veto of a 2025 bill banning gender-affirming care for anyone under 18.

Justice Horn, a community activist, said there are more important issues state lawmakers should focus on.

"No one’s rent is going down, no one’s being able to afford things better, and nothing is getting better for anyone," Horn contended. "People continue to call for affordability, and state lawmakers, quite literally, moved heaven and earth through a chamber to get an anti-trans bill done, knowing the governor’s going to veto it."

United Way of Kansas data found 39% of people live paycheck to paycheck. Meanwhile, Missouri state lawmakers are considering another anti-trans bill. Legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors was passed by the Missouri House and will soon be taken up for a vote in the Senate.

Missouri News Network originally published this story.

