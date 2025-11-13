Edwin J. Viera is a reporter and producer in North Tonawanda, New York. He has previously reported for the Niagara Gazette and the Ithaca Times. Edwin got an early start in radio interning for WBFO-88.7FM, NPR's Buffalo affiliate. In 2018, he graduated from SUNY Buffalo State College with a B.A. in Journalism, and in 2022, he graduated from Syracuse University with an M.S. in Communications.