-
Fourteen others were injured after an employee opened fire at Excel Industries. The sheriff said the shootings appeared random, but there were some "things that triggered this particular individual."
-
For expectant parents like Melissa and Michael Funaro , the prospect of a new baby evokes a host of emotions. “You have this thing inside of you growing...
-
About 3.4 percent of American students are homeschooled these days, but in states like Kansas and Missouri, homeschoolers get little -- if any --...