Local News
Consumer Handbook
Every week, join Whitney Quick as she helps you navigate life as a smart consumer. You'll cover everything in avoiding the latest scams, including phishing emails, medical equipment fraud, understanding layaway, hiring a reputable tax preparer, and even digital spring cleaning. Add to your toolbox and flip through your Consumer Handbook Thursdays during NPR’s Morning Edition at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., only on KRCU.

Consumer Handbook: Toy Scams

KRCU Public Radio | By Whitney Quick
Published December 2, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST
Every year, there’s always a few “must-have” toys on most kids’ holiday wish lists. The toy sells out fast and becomes expensive and hard to find. On top of that, the microchip shortage has parents worried about getting their deliveries on time.

This year’s hot picks, according to Amazon, include the Galactic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic; game consoles, such as Nintendo Switch and Playstation; LEGO; and L.O.L. Surprise dolls. Scammers are using the toys' popularity to trick parents out of their money.

Here’s how this scam works: you’re looking for these toys but they’re sold out at every store you visit, so you decide to look online. A quick search takes you to a page that miraculously has the toy in stock. The site may look professional and have original images of the product. It may even offer the product at discounted prices, claiming a “last-minute deal” or “flash sale.” Unfortunately, many such offers are fake.

In many cases reported to BBB Scam Tracker, buyers thought they were ordering a high-quality, animatronic toy. Instead, they received a cheap counterfeit version. In other cases, the products never shipped at all and the websites vanished. In either case, when the dissatisfied customers tried to follow up with the company, they found that the staff either didn't respond or refused to provide a refund.

Only buy toys from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed when purchasing toys is to buy them directly from a seller you know and trust. Don’t be fooled by extra-low prices. Unreasonably low prices are a red flag for a scam on many products. Avoid making a purchase from a retailer you aren’t familiar with just because the price sounds too good to be true – it probably is!

Research before you buy. If a company seems legitimate but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful with your personal information. Before offering up your name, address, and credit card information, make sure the company has a working customer service number.

Local News
Whitney Quick
Cape Girardeau native Whitney Quick is the Regional Director of Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau, MO, and is responsible for outreach efforts in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Quick is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri University where she majored in public relations. Quick enjoys helping educate consumers in the southeast Missouri region by sharing consumer tips with groups and educating them about BBB’s resources.
See stories by Whitney Quick
