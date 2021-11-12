Consumer Handbook: Going Solar

Many homeowners are going solar to save money, to go “off the grid,” or to make a positive impact on the environment. No matter the reason, installing a solar system is a big purchase with many aspects to consider. If you’re thinking about adding solar panels to your roof or property, BBB recommends the following tips to help you get the best deal on quality equipment that will save you money long-term.

Consider improving your home’s energy efficiency. It’s important to consider potential energy efficiency upgrades before you go solar. A home energy audit can help you understand where your home loses energy and where you can make simple, yet effective improvements. For example, you could switch out older appliances and electronics for high efficiency products.

Heating and cooling takes a large amount of energy, so consider weatherizing your home by checking seals around windows and doors, controlling moisture and checking ventilation. An energy efficient home will use much less energy and will impact how much solar energy you will need.

Consider the condition of your roof. Most solar systems are installed on rooftops. They use mounting hardware, which need to be installed on sturdy materials like asphalt shingles, standing-seam metal, or concrete tiles. In addition, the best solar panels last 40 years or more , so you need to make sure your roof will last just as long. If your roof will need repairing or replacing before then, prioritize a new roof before installing solar panels.

If for any reason your roof is not ideal for solar panels, but you have a decent amount of land, you could consider installing solar panels on the ground instead.

Once you’ve narrowed down your search, get estimates from at least three installers. Make sure each estimate details the same kind of systems and installation so as to better “comparison shop.”