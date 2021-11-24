Consumer Handbook: Holiday Scams

The holidays are all about celebrating what’s good, but that doesn’t mean scammers are taking a vacation. The Better Business Bureau reminds consumers that con artists see busy, over-burdened shoppers as likely targets for their schemes.

Some common scams during the holidays include online shopping scams. Everyone wants to get the best deal on gifts, but some websites offer electronics or luxury goods at prices that are too good to be true. Every year, BBB hears from shoppers who paid for a great deal online but received little or nothing in return. Look for a physical address for any online business and a telephone number. Any pages where you enter personal or financial information should have a web address or URL starting with “https://” to show that it’s a secure site.

When supplies of a popular item are scarce, you may find the items on sites like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or eBay, but for a much steeper price. In some cases, these sellers will take your money but fail to ship the item, leaving you without the gift or money to buy it elsewhere. BBB advises shoppers to look for local sellers and conduct transactions in person. Bring a friend and meet at a public location if you’re uncomfortable meeting the seller alone. If you must buy online, research the sellers extensively and be skeptical of deals that sound too good to be true. Never wire money to someone you don’t know.

The holidays are a great time to give back, but some scammers take advantage of generosity by soliciting for sound-alike charities that don’t deliver on their promises. Before you give, check a charity’s BBB Charity Review at bbb.org.

Bogus messages about package delivery problems purporting to be from companies like UPS, Federal Express, or major online retailers are a way for criminals to trick consumers into revealing sensitive personal or financial information. If you get an email message like this, check with the shipper or retailer through its official site rather than clicking on links in the suspect email.