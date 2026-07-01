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To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Firework Safety

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT

John Adams wrote his wife, Abigail that July 4th “ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more."

The 250th anniversary of Independence Day is almost here. While many of us may want to celebrate in a style that would make John Adams proud, this is also the time of year that the National Council on Fireworks Safety reminds the public of the safe and responsible use of consumer fireworks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission,14,700 people were injured by fireworks in 2024. Of those, there were an estimated 1,700 emergency room treated injuries involving sparklers. Sparklers are often considered a “safe” firework for children, but this is clearly not the case. In addition to not allowing children to handle fireworks, to prevent burns and other injuries, the Cleveland Clinic advises that you don’t ignite fireworks while holding them or lean over fireworks while lighting the fuse.

Of course, the safest choice is to head out and see a show put on by trained professionals.

Resources:
http://www.fireworkssafety.org/safety-tips/

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks

https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2025/CPSC-Urges-Fireworks-Safety-Ahead-of-July-4th-Holiday/

http://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/injuries-fireworks-eye-safety

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2014/07/fireworks-safety-how-you-can-prevent-injuries-video/

http://www.nfpa.org/safety-information/for-consumers/seasonal/fireworks
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Health & Science To Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
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