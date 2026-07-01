To Your Health: Firework Safety

John Adams wrote his wife, Abigail that July 4th “ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more."

The 250th anniversary of Independence Day is almost here. While many of us may want to celebrate in a style that would make John Adams proud, this is also the time of year that the National Council on Fireworks Safety reminds the public of the safe and responsible use of consumer fireworks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission,14,700 people were injured by fireworks in 2024. Of those, there were an estimated 1,700 emergency room treated injuries involving sparklers. Sparklers are often considered a “safe” firework for children, but this is clearly not the case. In addition to not allowing children to handle fireworks, to prevent burns and other injuries, the Cleveland Clinic advises that you don’t ignite fireworks while holding them or lean over fireworks while lighting the fuse.

Of course, the safest choice is to head out and see a show put on by trained professionals.

Resources:

http://www.fireworkssafety.org/safety-tips/

http://www.cpsc.gov/en/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks

https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2025/CPSC-Urges-Fireworks-Safety-Ahead-of-July-4th-Holiday/

http://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/injuries-fireworks-eye-safety

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/2014/07/fireworks-safety-how-you-can-prevent-injuries-video/

http://www.nfpa.org/safety-information/for-consumers/seasonal/fireworks