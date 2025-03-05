© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: Endometriosis

Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published March 5, 2025
flickr user Nicoletta Ciunci (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

That time of the month. A visit from your friend. The curse. Aunt Flo. There are so many euphemisms for menstruation that sometimes women and girls get the message they really shouldn’t mention it. Perhaps that’s why one of the mottos of the Endometriosis Association is “Let’s Talk About It.” 

March is National Endometriosis Awareness Month.

The condition gets its name from the word endometrium, the tissue that normally lines the uterus or womb. Endometriosis happens when this tissue grows outside of your uterus and on other areas in your body where it doesn't belong, such as the ovaries, according to The Office on Women’s Health. Endometriosis growths bleed in the same way the lining inside of the uterus does every month — during the menstrual period. This can cause swelling and pain because the tissue grows and bleeds in an area where it cannot easily get out of the body.

Thus, pain is the most common symptom of endometriosis and can include very painful menstrual cramps that get worse over time, back pain,  and stomach pain. Researchers estimate that 11% of women and girls have this condition but may not be able to discern between normal menstrual cramps and endometriosis, so it  is not discovered until they try to become pregnant.  Endometriosis affects about one-half of women with infertility.

While there is no cure for endometriosis, there are several treatment options, including hormone therapy and surgery.

Resources:
http://www.endometriosisassn.org/index.html
https://www.womenshealth.gov/a-z-topics/endometriosis
Health & Science To Your Health
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
