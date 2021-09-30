© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Education
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Enslaved People in Missouri at Statehood

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published September 30, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT
A primary reason for the Missouri crisis was Congress attempting to dictate prohibition of slavery. Most Missourians supported the institution, including many who owned no enslaved people.  However, leaders and others in many northern states, while not committed to full equality, began to question slavery in view of the promises of the founding documents and growing uncertainty about the efficiency of slave labor.

The enslavement of indigenous peoples in Missouri by Europeans began with the French, and tribal groups enslaved captives or sold African-Americans. Few of the enslaved were natives by 1821, and laws prevented enslaving them for fear that practice would unite natives against white settlers. Exceptions were those of mixed native-African ancestry.

Enslaved people comprised 30-40% of Missouri’s population in the late 1700s. The percentage was roughly 20% by statehood. The level of enslavement varied regionally, being highest where large scale farming or labor-intensive industries predominated. For example, in the Boone’s Lick country, enslaved African-Americans comprised 1/3 of recent settlers.

Inducements encouraged bringing the enslaved into Missouri. The Spanish offered land grants by head right, including 20 arpens per slave. Many enslavers immigrated to Missouri from the Old Northwest, where regulations favored restrictions on slavery. Moreover, economic expansion resulted from enslavement. The more enslaved people an entrepreneur purchased, the higher the marketable surpluses produced.

In fact, enslaved people accomplished most of the hard labor. At initial settlement, enslaved people and their owners cleared land and built shelter. In established areas, most enslaved workers grew hemp or tobacco, requiring much hand labor. Enslaved people built structures in settlements and on their owners’ property. Examples include churches, the seminary in Perryville, and larger houses and buildings.

Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
