Education
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: The Militia in Missouri at Statehood

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published September 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT
Independent Patriot issue of September 22, 1821, page 4.
From territorial days, all able-bodied men in Missouri aged 18-44 provided mandatory service in the Missouri State Militia. Newly-arrived settlers were exempt from service for three months after arrival. Congress stipulated the organization and function of state militias in detail, including requirements for uniform structure, training, and functioning. The state spelled out further details as enacted by the General Assembly.

The state constitution of 1820 mandated that rank and file militia members elected field officers and company officers, field officers in turn elected brigadiers general, and the brigadiers and field officers elected majors general. General and field officers appointed officers of their staffs. At the state level, the governor appointed an adjutant general.

Militia battalions regularly drilled, although the regularity and quality of the drill likely varied. Certain days, days of elections being one, were set aside as days when militia drill could not occur. Officers posted calls for muster and drilling in public places, and printed them in local newspapers. Members avoiding drill were subject to fines.

The law required newly inducted militia members to assemble their own equipment within six months. Items had to provide a good musket or firelock, a sufficient bayonet and belt, two spare flints and a knapsack, a pouch with an ammunition box containing at least 24 cartridges suitable to their firearm. Alternatively, recruits could provide a good rifle, knapsack, shot pouch and powder horn, 20 balls appropriate for their rifle, and ¼ pound of powder. The men had to bring all items to exercise or service. Although the militia formally prepared, the governor called up the militia on relatively few occasions for some years after statehood.

Education
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
