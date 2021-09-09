© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Education
mbm_module.png
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: Health and Medicine in Missouri in 1821

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published September 9, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT
Picture3.png
Independent Patriot, issue of September 8, 1821, page 4.
/
Advertisement for medical practice of Dr. Franklin Cannon of Jackson, Missouri.

Most immigrants to Missouri suffered at one point from fever, termed “bilious fever” because victims appeared yellow. The most common cause was likely malaria, endemic to the Mississippi Valley. Flint further observed that those failing to contract the fever for some time after arrival often had the most severe symptoms. At the time of statehood, no major epidemics occurred in Missouri, but smallpox, cholera, typhoid fever, and many of the so-called childhood diseases could occur periodically.

Medicine was only beginning to adopt scientific methodology in 1821. The effectiveness of many medications was untested, and medical treatment might involve herbal remedies only. There were no such things as anesthesia, antibiotics, or requirements for formal medical training. Many doctors apprenticed with an older physician, then began their practice at the conclusion of their apprenticeship. There was almost no understanding of the cause of major ailments, and the role of bacteria, viruses, and other infectious agents was nearly unknown. Accordingly, the importance of sterile instruments and treatment facilities was underappreciated and infections were rampant.

One common school of medicine was heroic medicine. Underlying this was the belief that the body had four humors: black bile, yellow bile, phlegm, and blood. These were in a delicate balance, and disruption necessitated readjustment. Methods for adjusting the humors included bloodletting, purging, and sweating. Draining up to 80% of the blood, administering emetics such as senna and tarter emetic, and intestinal cleansing with calomel, a mercury-based material, were common treatments. Sweating used blisters based on different materials.

If the patient survived the so-called “cures,” they might regain their health. Palliative care practiced by some physicians might have been the best treatment.

Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
