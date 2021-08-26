© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Education
mbm_module.png
Missouri Bicentennial Minutes
Southeast Missouri had a key role in the road to Missouri statehood in 1817-1821. The events leading to statehood, and some of the events, people, and lifeways in the area may be unfamiliar to many modern-day Missourians. Currently, Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial, and this program aims to summarize the events leading to statehood, some of the factors affecting Missouri’s entry into the Union, and how people lived and worked during that time 200 years ago.Every Friday morning at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m. and Saturday morning at 8:18 a.m., Bill Eddleman highlights the people, places, ways of life, and local events in Southeast Missouri in 1821.The theme music for the show ("The Missouri Waltz") is provided by Old-Time Missouri Fiddler Charlie Walden, host of the podcast "Possum’s Big Fiddle Show."

MO Bicentennial Minutes: Settling Land Titles in the Town of Jackson

KRCU Public Radio | By Bill Eddleman
Published August 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
Picture1_0.png
Cape Girardeau County Archive Center
/
Survey of Spanish land grant to Andrew Ramsey Junior.

On August 25, 1821, the heirs of James Mills conveyed a tract of 150 arpens, or about 127 acres, to the executors of the estate of Joseph Seawell in Cape Girardeau County. The land included 55 acres conveyed to the town of Jackson by Seawell in 1814, when commissioners platted the new county seat. The land was part of a Spanish land grant owned by James Mills in 1799, which he intended to convey to Rees Meredith in 1801. Mills posted bond to execute the deed by April 1, 1805, but Meredith died in 1802. Complicating matters further, James Mills died by 1806. The land passed to other owners despite the murky title, finally to Seawell.

A questionable title created uncertainty for buyers of town lots, necessitating filing a lawsuit. The result was one of the few orders issued in the area by the short-lived Superior Court of Chancery. The order and deed allowed unimpeded settlement of Jackson. Seawell’s executors executed a confirmatory deed in September 1823 to clear title fully.

This situation was all too common in Missouri during the time of statehood. Original recipients of land grants often sold all or part of their grant, sometimes without recording a deed. The Louisiana Purchase called into question the title to all French and Spanish land grants, requiring a government land commission to confirm or reject claims. From the settler’s point of view, what was originally inexpensive land often became a series of expensive appearances before the land commissioners, costs of court cases, and legal actions that spanned generations. Another such situation involved a grant of Louis Lorimier that included Cape Girardeau, and remained in question until 1836.

EducationMissouri Bicentennial Minutes
Bill Eddleman
Bill Eddleman was born in Cape Girardeau, and is an 8th-generation Cape Countian. His first Missouri ancestor came to the state in 1802. He attended SEMO for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri to study Fisheries and Wildlife Biology. He stayed at Mizzou to earn a master of science in Fisheries and Wildlife, and continued studies in Wildlife Ecology at Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Bill Eddleman
